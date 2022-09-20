Robert Williams Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Arthroscopic Procedure on Left Knee

In late March, Robert Williams suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee. After undergoing a partial left knee meniscectomy, the Timelord returned to the court about a month later to help the Celtics on their run to the Finals.

Williams generated 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 23.2 minutes of floor time in the postseason. Upon his return, with more time to recover and more days between games, he was at his best in the NBA Finals. The prime example came in Game 3 when he produced eight points, ten rebounds, four blocks, and three steals, operating as a defensive anchor and rim deterrent while helping propel Boston to a 116-100 win.

Still, Williams missed games throughout the playoffs due to swelling and soreness, and he was consistently a game-time decision during the postseason.

Offseason rest has surely done his body some good, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. The expected timeframe for his recovery is four-to-six weeks.

Wojnarowski also reports the plan is for Williams to undergo the procedure this week and that it will keep him minimally out of the Celtics training camp, which starts next week, and preseason. Fortunately, the belief is he'll return to the lineup early in the regular season.

Boston hosts the first game of the NBA's 76th season, taking on the rival Sixers at TD Garden on Oct. 18.

