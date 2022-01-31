Skip to main content
Romeo Langford Upgraded to Available, Dennis Schroder Probable, Miami Star Questionable for Celtics vs. Heat

Romeo Langford Upgraded to Available, Dennis Schroder Probable, Miami Star Questionable for Celtics vs. Heat

At 26-25, the Celtics are in ninth in the East. On Monday, they host a Heat team that at 32-18 sits atop the conference.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

At 26-25, the Celtics are in ninth in the East. On Monday, they host a Heat team that at 32-18 sits atop the conference.

A day after Romeo Langford joined Bol Bol, who's working his way back from right foot surgery, and P.J. Dozier, who's recovering from a torn ACL, on the Celtics' injury report, his status has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Heat.

Langford logged only 1:05 of playing time in Saturday's 107-97 win against the Pelicans due to left heel soreness. Ime Udoka described the matter as a possible Achilles issue.

The former lottery pick isn't the only member of Boston's rotation to appear on the team's latest injury report and do so with the expectation he suits up against Miami.

In 44 games this season, Schroder's averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and nearly a steal per contest. He's getting 30.4 minutes of playing time, and he's started in 25 games. However, Schroder's status with the Celtics is a subject of frequent speculation, and it would hardly be a surprise if he has a new home by the end of the trade deadline at 3 P.M. EST on Feb. 10.

As for the Heat, Jimmy Butler is questionable for Monday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain. Kyle Lowry, who's missed Miami's last seven games for personal reasons, did not make the trip to Boston. Neither did several other team members, including Markieff Morris.

Monday's matchup between the Celtics and Heat tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Generate 68 Points, Robert Williams Shines in Homecoming, Boston Has Its Floor General

The Latest Intel on Marcus Smart and Al Horford as Trade Deadline Approaches

Celtics Musings: Al Horford's Shot Selection, Rotation Tweaks, Talent vs. Record

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators

More Clemson

USATSI_17564694
Top Stories

Romeo Langford Upgraded to Available, Dennis Schroder Probable, Miami Star Questionable for Celtics vs. Heat

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17564704
Top Stories

There's a New Addition to the Celtics' Injury Report

7 hours ago
USATSI_17586509
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pelicans Game

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17586511
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Generate 68 Points, Robert Williams Shines in Homecoming, Boston Has Its Floor General

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17520132
Top Stories

No Surprise Additions to Celtics' Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Game vs. Pelicans

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17579719
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17579390
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Hawks: Soft Defense, Poor Shooting, Difference in Second-Unit Production Dooms Boston

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17197080
Top Stories

Celtics and Hawks at Full Strength for Friday's Matchup

Jan 28, 2022