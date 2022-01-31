Romeo Langford Upgraded to Available, Dennis Schroder Probable, Miami Star Questionable for Celtics vs. Heat

A day after Romeo Langford joined Bol Bol, who's working his way back from right foot surgery, and P.J. Dozier, who's recovering from a torn ACL, on the Celtics' injury report, his status has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Heat.

Langford logged only 1:05 of playing time in Saturday's 107-97 win against the Pelicans due to left heel soreness. Ime Udoka described the matter as a possible Achilles issue.

The former lottery pick isn't the only member of Boston's rotation to appear on the team's latest injury report and do so with the expectation he suits up against Miami.

In 44 games this season, Schroder's averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and nearly a steal per contest. He's getting 30.4 minutes of playing time, and he's started in 25 games. However, Schroder's status with the Celtics is a subject of frequent speculation, and it would hardly be a surprise if he has a new home by the end of the trade deadline at 3 P.M. EST on Feb. 10.

As for the Heat, Jimmy Butler is questionable for Monday's matchup due to a right ankle sprain. Kyle Lowry, who's missed Miami's last seven games for personal reasons, did not make the trip to Boston. Neither did several other team members, including Markieff Morris.

Monday's matchup between the Celtics and Heat tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Generate 68 Points, Robert Williams Shines in Homecoming, Boston Has Its Floor General

The Latest Intel on Marcus Smart and Al Horford as Trade Deadline Approaches

Celtics Musings: Al Horford's Shot Selection, Rotation Tweaks, Talent vs. Record

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators