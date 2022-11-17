Sam Hauser is Beating Two-Time Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in This Insane Stat

The 24-year-old has been a beast for the Celtics so far this season and it's clearly showing

Sam Hauser has been the perfect player for the Boston Celtics bench to open the 2022-23 NBA season.

The sharpshooting forward made his NBA debut with the Celtics last season and appeared in just 26 games and produced averages of 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 43.2% from three-point range. Hauser impressed the Boston front office and has seen an extended rotation role already with the squad this season and it is paying off.

Hauser has appeared in every game for the Celtics this season aside from just one and through 14 games is averaging 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per game while shooting an eye-popping 45.2% from long range on 4.4 attempts per game.

The 24-year-old has made the most of his time and the Celtics have been great when he has been on the court, so much so that he leads the NBA in plus/minus, even finishing ahead of two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and teammate and MVP hopeful Jayson Tatum.

Hauser has been a lethal shooter for Boston so far this season and appears poised to make an impact all season as the Celtics look to make their way back to the NBA Finals.

One thing an NBA team can always use more of is sharp shooting, and it looks like the Celtics have found their guy.

