This Eye-Popping Celtics Stat will Certainly Blow Boston Fans' Minds

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are having an unbelievable start to the 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are putting up some eye-popping numbers to open the 2022-23 campaign.

Boston extended its league-leading winning streak to seven games after coming back to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden on Monday night.

The Celtics faced a seven-point deficit heading into the final quarter, but Marcus Smart helped lead the team to victory after receiving some interesting advice from veteran big man Blake Griffin before the quarter.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown unsurprisingly led the way for the squad overall Monday night with Tatum recording a team-high 27 points and Brown finishing not far behind with 26 points of his own.

The two young Boston stars have been the engines that have kept the Celtics running to open the season to the point where both are scoring at a career-high rate. Tatum currently sits third in the NBA at 31.9 points per game and Brown is averaging 25.4 points of his own.

Tatum and Brown have been so impressive that they are in a very small and select group of players averaging at least 25 points and six rebounds per game.

The other six members of the exclusive club are Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Brown is averaging a career-high in rebounds at 6.8 and Tatum is hauling in 7.4 per game for the Celtics.

The duo will look to continue their red-hot start Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena for the first time this season with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Further Reading

Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Thunder: Boston Overcomes Offensive Struggles, Rallies for Seventh-Straight Victory

Here's Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings

Celtics Offense Doing Something This Season Never Done Before in NBA History

Here's Where Celtics' Jayson Tatum Landed On NBA's Latest MVP Ladder

The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Nuggets Game

Exploring the Celtics' Options with the Disabled Player Exception Granted to Them for Losing Danilo Gallinari