The Latest on Marcus Smart's Status for Celtics-Pacers Rematch on Wednesday

Updates on Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers game.

The Boston Celtics' latest injury report reveals that Marcus Smart is doubtful for Wednesday's rematch against the Indiana Pacers.

Smart suffered a right thigh contusion in the third quarter of Monday's home win over the Pacers while fighting over a screen set by Indiana's All-Star big man, Domantas Sabonis.

He was initially listed as probable to return, but after the game, Ime Udoka said Smart's thigh swelled and tightened up quicker than he expected, prompting them to downgrade him to out. Udoka added that Smart's icing it, and they'll know more in the next few days.

Joining Smart on the injury report ahead of the back half of this home-and-home series, which will take place in Indianapolis, is Payton Pritchard, who's missed the last four games while in health and safety protocols, but is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup.

Tip-off for Celtics-Pacers Part II is at 7:00 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

