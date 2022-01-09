What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Knicks: Boston Answers the Bell; Must Build Off the Victory

The Boston Celtics followed up Thursday's loss to the New York Knicks, a game that ended on an RJ Barrett buzzer-beater that wasn't worth focusing on compared to the collapse that preceded it by producing one of their most well-played games of the season, and perhaps longer.

Here's what stood out from a win that at 19-21 moves Boston back into the 10th-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics Don't Stray from Winning Formula

The Celtics know what it takes for them to play at their best; they're simple concepts revolving around pace, energy, ball movement, shot selection, and defensive activity.

But as evidenced in Thursday's loss to the same opponent, granted the Knicks had Celtic-killer Evan Fournier in that game, Boston tends to blow big leads because it deviates from what's working and doesn't respond well when opponents go on a run. It's a testament to the reality that if the team strays from what works best for it, even a spot in the play-in tournament isn't a guarantee.

On Saturday, the Celtics were consistent in their approach. The reward was not even having to worry about a Knicks run. They finished the win with 26 assists on 36 made field goals. Moving the ball effectively and playing with pace created higher quality shots from beyond the arc, translating to Boston making 12/29 (41.4 percent) of its threes.

What's more important than their long-range shooting was the Celtics attacking the rim and generating baskets off of cuts throughout the game, producing 42 points in the paint compared to 24 by New York. The balance between Boston's reliance on the long ball and the high volume of attempts they took near the basket reflected a disciplined shot selection. The same is true for them taking care of the ball, committing only 12 turnovers.

Defensively, the Celtics were active, doing a great job executing their switch-heavy scheme, Robert Williams protected the rim, swatting four shots en route to a +23 net rating, and they held the Knicks to a season-low 75 points. New York shot a measly 36.7 percent from the field.

Jaylen Brown Registers First Career Triple-Double

Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston tonight, and he did so as soon as the game tipped off. Brown's hot start and well-rounded performance sent him into halftime tied with Jayson Tatum and Josh Richardson for a team-high nine points, and he had seven assists and six rebounds, helping the Celtics take a two-point lead into the break.

Like the team, Brown was consistent in his approach in the second half, attacking the basket, making the right reads, and consistently facilitating for his teammates. The All-Star wing finished with a game-high 22 points on 9/15 shooting, including 2/4 from beyond the arc, he dished out 11 assists, which were also a game-high, and he grabbed a team-leading 11 rebounds. It's Brown's first career triple-double.

Celtics Dominate the Third Frame

The third quarter tends to be where the game goes haywire for the Celtics, leading to frustrating losses. But on Saturday, a part of everything going well was Boston dominating the third frame.

Marcus Smart set the tone for the second half with two steals on the Knicks' first two possessions. The Celtics proceeded to outscore New York 32-18. They shot 11/19 (57.9 percent) from the field, including 5/9 (55.6 percent) from beyond the arc. They had eight assists to one turnover and generated 12 points in the paint. Defensively, they hounded the Knicks into 8/21 (38.1 percent) shooting, including 2/8 (25 percent) from three, only gave up one offensive rebound, no second-chance or transition baskets, and only four points in the paint.

Boston capped off the third quarter with Tatum waving off Enes Freedom to instead have Brown screen for him and then fed his fellow All-Star wing for a three that extended the Celtics' lead to 16 entering the final frame.

Boston Gets a Boost from Its Bench

Boston's second unit played a big part in the Celtics' win on Saturday. Josh Richardson, who earned a plus-minus rating of +14, led the second unit with 17 points on 4/10 shooting, including 2/3 from beyond the arc, and he took eight free throws, converting on seven of them. Boston's bench outscored New York's 33-6 in the victory.

