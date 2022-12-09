Is Robert Williams Returning for NBA Finals Rematch Between Celtics and Warriors?

The Celtics' starting lineup could be at full strength for Saturday's NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors.

"He's pretty close to returning," conveyed Joe Mazzulla of Robert Williams ahead of the Celtics' 103-92 win against the Nets last Sunday. Boston's bench boss added, "it's just a matter of getting him back conditioning-wise and making sure he's comfortable and ready to go."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski helped narrow down when the Timelord will make his season debut, reporting on NBA Countdown that Williams' agent, Kevin Bradbury, told him he expects Williams to return by Christmas.

Based on how the high-flying center, who's practicing five-on-five and scrimmaging with the Celtics, reacted when asked if he knows when he might be back, as seen on NBC Sports Boston, Williams couldn't hold back his smile.

Mazzulla, often reserved, also appeared giddy when asked about the fourth member of Boston's core relaying that he's day-to-day, fueling speculation he'll return Saturday for an NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors.

Even if Williams doesn't play Saturday in San Francisco, his return's not far off.

With that in mind, it's important to note what Dr. Derek Ochiai, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, fellowship trained in sports medicine, conveyed in a recent interview with Inside The Celtics.

"If he (Robert Williams) met all parameters for a return to play, the injury rate would be exactly the same chance as if he came back a month later or two months later or stayed out the rest of the season and came back next year; it would be the same."

If Williams has met those parameters and prepared from conditioning and stamina standpoints, he's ready to get the green light and return to the Celtics' lineup on Saturday.

Further Reading

Here's Where Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Landed on NBA.com's Latest MVP Ladder

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Suns: Dominant Defensive Performance Paves Way to Blowout Victory

Celtics Fans Will Love Jayson Tatum's Mentality After Blowout Win vs. Suns

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Raptors Game

[Film Room] How the Celtics Stifled the Nets, Delivering Their Best Defensive Performance This Season