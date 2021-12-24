The Latest Updates to the Celtics' Growing Injury Report

On the eve of their Christmas showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics announced that since their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, C.J. Miles, and Justin Jackson have entered health and safety protocols.

The Celtics now have 12 players in health and safety protocols. Those five join Al Horford, Grant Williams, Josh Richardson, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, and two-way players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas.

To replenish their roster, Boston signed Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to 10-day contracts via hardship exemption earlier on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

On another positive note, the Celtics' latest injury report lists Horford and Parker as questionable. The same goes for Hernangomez and Thomas. The rest of the Celtics players in health and safety protocols will not play in tomorrow's matchup against the defending NBA champions.

While Horford hasn't gotten cleared yet, and his return would come with questions about his conditioning, having the 15-year veteran back for a game that might also include Giannis Antetokounmpo's return from health and safety protocols would be a welcome boost for Boston.

The Celtics' injury report also lists Marcus Smart as questionable due to a left hip contusion. Romeo Langford has the same status because of left Achilles Tendinopathy.

Saturday's matchup between the Celtics and Bucks tips off at 2:30 EST at Fiserv Forum. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

