Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    Celtics Add Two More Players Via Hardship Exemption
    Publish date:

    Celtics Add Two More Players Via Hardship Exemption

    The Boston Celtics replenished their front-court depth by signing a pair of big men to help address having eight players in health and safety protocols.
    Author:

    Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics replenished their front-court depth by signing a pair of big men to help address having eight players in health and safety protocols.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Al-Farouq Aminu and center Norvel Pelle to 10-day contracts via hardship exemption.

    Aminu is an 11-year NBA veteran who started last season with the Orlando Magic, but the Chicago Bulls acquired him in the deal that brought Nikola Vucic to the Windy City. Aminu's best traits are on the defensive end of the floor, where he can defend the four, and depending on the matchup, can bump up to play the pivot. The former eighth overall pick in the 2010 draft has career averages of 7.5 points and six rebounds per game.

    Pelle has two years of NBA experience totaling 37 games, primarily with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2019-20 campaign. The athletic, six-foot-ten center averages 2.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game for his career.

    These two additions help address the fact the Celtics have eight players in health and safety protocols; Enes Freedom became the latest member of the team to get placed there, a development that happened on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Celtics likely signed Aminu and Pelle to prepare for the possibility Al Horford and or Grant Williams don't exit health and safety protocols in time to play in the team's Christmas matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The two got placed there on Friday, Dec. 17th.

    The eight Celtics players in health and safety protocols are Al Horford, Grant Williams, Josh Richardson, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, Freedom, and two-way players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas. They've signed Aminu, Pelle, Joe Johnson, C.J. Miles, and Justin Jackson to 10-day contracts to replenish their roster.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Saturday's matchup between the Celtics and Bucks tips off at 2:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

    Further Reading

    What Stood Out in Sixers Win Over Celtics: The Former Steps Up While Latter Wilts Down the Stretch

    Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

    Los Angeles Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas

    Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

    Boston Celtics Sign C.J. Miles Via Hardship Exemption

    The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics

    More Clemson

    USATSI_15789805
    Top Stories

    Celtics Add Two More Players Via Hardship Exemption

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17252698
    Top Stories

    Enes Freedom Becomes Eighth Celtic in Health and Safety Protocols

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17402700
    Top Stories

    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Cavaliers

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17402703
    Top Stories

    From Jaylen Brown's Three-Level Scoring to Joe Johnson's Return, Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Cavaliers

    Dec 22, 2021
    Joe Johnson
    Top Stories

    Joe Johnson Signs with Celtics, Bringing His Career Full-Circle

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17195289
    Top Stories

    All Seven Celtics in Health and Safety Protocols Out for Wednesday's Game VS Cavaliers

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_14041713
    Top Stories

    Adam Silver: "No plans right now to pause the season."

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17392853
    Top Stories

    Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Sixers

    Dec 21, 2021