The Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Sixers Opening Night Matchup

From Jayson Tatum's emphatic rejection to Jaylen Brown's thunderous throwdowns, Brown challenging Embiid at the rim, and Tatum and Brown combining for a highlight-reel sequence, here are the top-five plays from the Celtics-Sixers game on opening night.

Jayson Tatum Thwarts Tyrese Maxey's Attempt at Two Points at the Rim

As highlighted in the play above, the Celtics came out with tremendous energy. Marcus Smart stunts at Tyrese Maxey as he drives, which helps keep Jayson Tatum close enough to utilize his length and come from over the top to swat Maxey's shot, firing up an already electric crowd at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown Turns His Hustle into a Rim-Rattling Jam

It starts with the Celtics' effort defensively, resulting in Montrezl Harrell taking a low-percentage shot, fading away from the basket. After Noah Vonleh secures the rebound, he quickly sends the outlet pass ahead to Smart. And while the Sixers are slow to get back, Jaylen Brown is sprinting and turns his hustle into a thunderous one-handed jam.

James Harden's Foul-Baiting Attempt Backfires

James Harden's foul-baiting attempt fails, and he makes it worse by carelessly throwing the ball away. Brown comes up with the theft, wins the foot race against Maxey, and throws down another one-handed dunk.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Combine for Highlight-Reel Sequence

First, Tatum fakes the pindown on Joel Embiid for Al Horford, then breaks to the mid-post on the opposite side. P.J. Tucker defends him well, but in a quarter where Tatum scored 12 points on 7/9 shooting, that doesn't matter enough to prevent the Celtics' star from swishing this fadeaway jumper.

Then, after Maxey misfires on a three, Embiid is worried about Horford, but he also appears to be recharging his stamina bar as he barely moves. Brown builds momentum coming downhill, and he goes from an in-and-out dribble to a between-the-legs crossover that gets Tobias Harris back pedaling and opening up his hips. That gives Brown a path to the basket, where he doesn't have to deal with Embiid trying to block his shot.

Jaylen Brown Challenges Joel Embiid at the Rim

Embiid pays the price for a lazy bounce pass as Brown steps in front, picks it off, then challenges Embiid at the rim and comes away with two of his 35 points.

