Robert Williams Undergoes PRP Injection That May Delay His Season Debut

In late September, Robert Williams underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure. It was a follow-up to when he had a partial left knee meniscectomy in late March after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee.

That decision allowed the Timelord to return to the court about a month after the tear occurred. Even while compromised, he made his presence felt at both ends of the court, helping the Celtics on their run to the Finals.

Throughout the playoffs and then again at media day, Williams has stood by his decision to undergo a partial trim of his left meniscus so he could return in the postseason.

"I had a discussion with myself about pushing through this," Williams conveyed during the Finals. "But I'm happy with how it's going. We'll worry about the injury after the season, but for right now, we're still fighting."

After sacrificing to return in time to help Boston pursue banner 18, it's time to prioritize Williams' health and getting his knee as strong as possible. The initial expectation after his arthroscopic knee procedure nearly a month ago was he could resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks.

However, on the show Run It Back on FanDuel TV, Shams Charania reported that Williams underwent a PRP injection in his left knee on Monday that could further delay his season debut.

