The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic Game

In his first game back, Robert Williams earned multiple appearances in the breakdown of the top five plays from the Celtics' matchup with the Magic.

Robert Williams' making an impact at both ends of the court, the subtle help Jaylen Brown got en route to his thunderous jam, and Boston's best possession highlight the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Magic game.

The Return of Lob Williams

On the heels of a Terrence Ross missed three, Boston pushes the pace, and Marcus Smart sells a dribble handoff to Jaylen Brown. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner take the cheese on it, giving Smart a path toward the paint.

That forces Mo Bamba to rotate off Robert Williams. And with Bol Bol never matching up with anyone in transition, then falling for the fake dribble handoff, too, Smart's able to loft a lob to the Timelord for the latter's first points of the season.

Robert Williams Turns Mo Bamba's Shot into a Souvenir

The Celtics do an excellent job passing off Ross from Sam Hauser to Derrick White. But Orlando's plenty willing to test Hauser's ability to defend Bamba down low.

Hauser's positioning is outstanding, though. And he holds his ground, forcing Bamba to receive the entry pass with both feet above the semicircle below the free-throw line.

Even when Bamba spins, he fades away from the hoop, and Williams, playing off Bol, rotates over to swat his shot out of bounds.

Jayson Tatum's Unusual Three-Point Play

Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good. In this instance, Jayson Tatum's both.

With Ross trying to fight over the coming screen, and Bamba creeping up, he makes a good read, rejecting the pick, which gives him a runway to the rim.

Admiral Schofield doesn't help off Derrick White, Cole Anthony barely moves, and a slow-moving Bamba shoves Tatum from behind. As much as that disrupts Tatum's dunk attempt, the ball ricochets off the cylinder, and the MVP candidate's pulling on the rim turns into a slingshot, sending the ball off the backboard multiple times before splashing through the net.

Tatum then tacked on the free throw, completing an old-school three-point play.

Jaylen Brown Puts Bol Bol on a Poster

When Jaylen Brown dribbles between his legs, dips his shoulders, and bursts toward the rim, Markelle Fultz, whose momentum was pulling him in the opposite direction, can't keep up.

Malcolm Brogdon creates enough of an impediment for Mo Wagner to prevent Brown from continuing on his path to the basket, and once he arrives, Brown posterizes the seven-foot-two Bol.

Boston's Best Possession of the Game

The Celtics are playing up-tempo, Smart delivers a cross-court pass to White, and there's activity off-ball with Williams running to the rim and Brogdon cutting to the opposite corner.

White utilizes a hesitation into a crossover to blow by Anthony. He could try a floater over Bamba but kicks the ball out to Brogdon. The pass is low, so the latter swings it to Smart. Orlando's defense is in rotation, and Bamba wants to stay on Williams instead of getting to White in the corner.

Schofield could try to cover the ground necessary to get there, but rather than seeing if he can pull it off in time, even though Bamba's already heading out there, he makes an effort to guide him in that direction.

While it's a good read, Smart's pass bounces to White, giving Bamba time to close out. But with Bamba leaving his feet on White's pump fake, the Magic are in rotation again.

Schofield comes to guard White, so the latter delivers a bounce pass to the Timelord. Ross does well, dissuading Williams from elevating for an above-the-rim finish. But with Anthony ball watching, Ross's effort is in vain, as Williams sprays the ball out to Brogdon for an open three from the corner.

