The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Clippers Game

Headlining the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Clippers Game are a chaotic sequence to end the first frame, Jaylen Brown's mid-range masterpiece, and Grant Williams' besting Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Jayson Tatum Shakes Paul George, Throws Down Two-Handed Slam

On the heels of a missed free throw by Ivica Zubac, the Celtics attack quickly, and with Blake Griffin's screen occupying Zubac, Tatum rejects the pick, using an in-and-out dribble to get by Paul George. Tatum then goes strong off two feet, finishing with a two-handed slam on the other side of the rim.

Tatum Beats the First Quarter Buzzer

The first quarter ended on a chaotic sequence as Paul George and Grant Williams trade turnovers, George misses, Terance Mann can't finish at the cylinder, then gets blocked by Malcolm Brogdon. Tatum races down the court, he can't get the floater to go, but he grabs his miss and finishes at the other side of the rim to beat the buzzer.

Jaylen Brown Bests Terance Mann

After Brown's initial burst as he crosses the three-point line, he utilizes a between-the-legs dribble to help him change gears. Mann then bites on every move Brown throws at him.

First, he falls for the pump fake. After that, Brown loses Mann by selling a step-through. And while the latter does a commendable job recovering to contest Brown's fade away as well as he does, it's still a clean, in-rhythm look that Brown swishes.

Grant Williams Puts Paul George in the Spin Cycle

After bulking up, aiming to earn more minutes as a small-ball center in his second NBA campaign, Grant Williams found the role that best suits him last season.

With that settled, his game can evolve, something most evident in him regularly making plays off the dribble; still, spinning past Paul George stands out.

Next, Grant Williams Showed His Improved Abilities Off the Dribble to Kawhi Leonard

Brogdon gets by Luke Kennard and to the edge of the paint, pulling Nicolas Batum over. It also gets Kawhi Leonard to pinch in. Williams does well to make himself available as an outlet for Brogdon.

He then gets Leonard to bite enough on his pump fake to get by him and into the paint. He also gets away with a push-off before burying a turnaround jumper over Leonard.

Williams is in for a rather large and well-deserved payday this summer.

