Former Celtics Fan-Favorite Reportedly Available via Trade, Should Boston Make Move?

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA this season, but should they make any moves?

Through just over a quarter of the season, the Celtics have the league's best record at 21-6 and are 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks. Boston has done this without being at full strength for even a single game this season. The Celtics are yet to have Robert Williams in the lineup and have dealt with many injuries outside of the big man.

The Celtics are expected to get Williams back extremely soon and should also have center Al Horford back in the lineup after missing the team's last few games after being placed in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. Boston should be at full strength before Christmas, which should be a scary sight for other teams. The Celtics already have been the best team in the NBA this season, but once at full strength likely will be even better.

As the season continues, there are other ways they could continue to improve if the Celtics would like to make a move. One direction the team could go in is pursuing a reunion with former Celtics wing and fan-favorite Jae Crowder.

The current Phoenix Suns forward hasn't played yet this season in preparation for a trade after having a fallout with the team in the offseason. Boston acquired Crowder during the 2014-15 season and he stayed with the squad through the 2016-17 campaign.

Plenty of teams around the league have shown interest in acquiring the 32-year-old -- including the Bucks and Miami Heat according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Crowder is a staunch defender who can shoot well from beyond the arc. If the price was right, he could help fortify a Boston bench that already is deep and full of shooters. If the Celtics were to acquire Crowder, he would certainly add more defensive intensity to the Boston second unit.

There's no way for sure to know what will happen and the Celtics don't necessarily need to make any moves, but Crowder could be a positive piece for a team with title aspirations.

