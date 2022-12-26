Breaking Down the Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Bucks Christmas Showdown

Jayson Tatum putting Giannis Antetokounmpo encapsulates which star shined brightest in the Celtics and Bucks' Christmas matchup.

Jayson Tatum's putting Giannis Antetokounmpo on a poster, an alley-oop to the Timelord, and Tatum's mid-range masterclass headline the breakdown of the top-five plays from the Celtics and Bucks' Christmas matchup.

Jayson Tatum, All Gas, No Brakes

Jrue Holiday lofts a risky entry pass to Brook Lopez, who has Jayson Tatum fronting him and Marcus Smart behind him. Holiday can't thread the needle, leading Lopez too far, resulting in Smart breaking up the pass and tapping the ball to Tatum.

Racing down the court, Tatum goes into a crossover at full speed right as he gets to Holiday; he doesn't even sink his hips or drop his shoulders, utilizing momentum above all else.

It's not the cleanest crossover, but he gathers the ball, splits Grayson Allen and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and doesn't leap away from the rim, finishing with an underhand layup off the glass.

The Bank is Open on Christmas

One would think Sam Hauser first acting as if he intends to screen for Jaylen Brown before coming back to the ball is by design, rather than Boston botching this set on sideline inbound.

When Hauser does so, he doesn't lose Pat Connaughton, but his prayer's answered as he banks in a three from 32 feet to beat the end of the first-quarter buzzer.

Jayson Tatum Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a testament to Tatum tapping into the complete scoring package in the Celtics' Christmas win over the Bucks, he created a handful of points at the rim by giving the ball up, staying active, then getting it back and attacking the basket.

The most electrifying example came when he put Antetokounmpo on a poster.

Marcus Smart Throws the Lob; the Timelord Takes Care of the Rest

Lopez appears disengaged throughout this possession. It's an effective screen from Robert Williams on Holiday, and with Lopez lifted, Marcus Smart throws a dime for an alley-oop to the Timelord.

Jayson Tatum, Mid-Range Maestro

Tatum scored 20 of his game-high 41 points in the third frame, cooking from all three levels.

In the play above, he works on Antetokounmpo until a Derrick White screen results in Lopez switching onto him. As the latter retreats, Tatum utilizes an in-and-out dribble, then pulls up and buries the mid-range jumper.

