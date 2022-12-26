Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Bucks: Stellar Two-Way Performance and Tatum's Take Over Propel Boston to Christmas Victory

In a battle between the top-two teams in the East, their first meeting since the Celtics ended the Bucks' season with a game-seven victory on the same parquet they played on in this Christmas matchup, Boston produced a spectacular performance at both ends of the court.

Al Horford did an outstanding job on Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose 27 points don't accurately reflect his surprising lack of aggression in Sunday's loss. The former league MVP did much of his damage from the mid-range, and there were plenty of possessions Horford denied him without requiring help.

The Celtics' stops, headlined by their defense against Antetokounmpo and limiting their guests to 13/36 (36.1 percent) shooting from beyond the arc, allowed them to play up-tempo for most of the game.

That included converting 15 turnovers into 22 points while only committing ten giveaways. Those transition opportunities helped Boston produce 54 points in the paint.

And while Antetokounmpo is the NBA's best player right now, Jayson Tatum was the star who shined brightest on Sunday. Tatum, who registered 20 points in the third quarter, finished with a game-high 41, pairing it with seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The hosts also got 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists from Jaylen Brown, who helped seal the win with 13 points in the final frame.

Now, for a deep dive into the Celtics' 139-118 Christmas win over the Bucks.

Celtics' Defense Fuels Its Offense in Terrific Two-Way Performance in First Frame

From the opening tip, Boston played with considerable energy and activity in front of an electric home crowd.

Al Horford did a terrific job on Giannis Antetokounmpo, including plenty of instances where he didn't need assistance. Antetokounmpo finished the quarter with six points on six shots.

And in an opening frame where the Celtics held the Bucks to 28 points and forced four turnovers, consistent stops allowed Boston to maintain an up-tempo pace and attack the basket.

The hosts registered eight points off those Milwaukee giveaways, helping produce 12 points in the paint. Taking care of the ball and only committing one turnover also enabled the Celtics to play with pace throughout the quarter.

Jaylen Brown manufactured 13 points to lead all scorers in the first 12 minutes. Jayson Tatum tallied the second-most points in the quarter, providing seven on 3/4 shooting. He also dished out three assists, tied with Jrue Holiday for the most in the period.

Boston capped the quarter with Sam Hauser banking in a three from 32 feet, giving the home team a 36-28 advantage entering the second frame.

Bucks Control the Tempo in the Second Quarter

The pace slowed in the second quarter, and midway through the period, Milwaukee staged an 8-0 run, including Pat Connaughton stepping into an open three and Antetokounmpo knocking down a jumper from the elbow extended.

That burst by the Bucks narrowed the gap to 47-44 with 5:49 left in the first half.

But Boston responded with a quick 6-2 run, including Tatum swinging the ball to the corner, cutting to the basket, and putting Antetokounmpo on a poster.

An offensive foul negated it, but with 2:07 remaining in the second frame, the Celtics stationed Robert Williams in the corner, then had him cut to the basket for a lob. It's an effective way for Boston to at least start from its five-out offense while having the Timelord on the floor.

The first half ended with a Brook Lopez mid-range fadeaway on a second-chance opportunity and Brown drawing a foul shooting three, but he went 0/3 at the line. The hosts took a 62-61 lead into the break.

At the half, Tatum led all scorers with 19 points. He also had three assists and as many steals. Brown was second in scoring, producing 15 on 6/10 shooting, including knocking down 3/4 threes.

The Celtics went into the break shooting 50 percent from the field and 8/18 (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc. They also turned ten Milwaukee turnovers into 13 points.

Those giveaways and consistently rotating to contest threes, limiting the Bucks to 4/14 (28.6 percent) from long range, is at the center of Boston's 26 points in the paint. It's also why the hosts held an 11-5 advantage in fast break scoring at halftime.

And while the Celtics committed five turnovers in the second frame, when protecting the rock their ball movement was effective, evidenced by their 14 assists on 22 field goals.

Marcus Smart, doing his best to keep Boston playing up-tempo in a second quarter where the Celtics shot 44.4 percent from the floor, including 0/5 from three, entered the break with a game-high six assists.

But after the hosts controlled the pace in the opening period, the Bucks did so in the second. Milwaukee struggled from long range but shot 57.5 percent from the field, matching Boston's 26 points in the paint.

Holiday led the visitors with 13 points and four assists at halftime. Antetokounmpo scored only five in the second frame, registering 11 in the first 24 minutes.

But Antetokounmpo, who didn't play with much force in the first half, only picked up one foul while preserving his energy for the second. One would expect him to play far more aggressively in the final two quarters.

Jayson Tatum Has the Bucks' Defense at His Mercy in the Third Frame

Tatum took over in the third quarter, registering 20 points on 7/10 shooting, scoring from all three levels.

Whether it was mid-range jumpers over Connaughton, taking Grayson Allen off the dribble for layups, or knocking down threes, the Celtics' star had the Bucks' defense at his mercy.

Tatum's dominance propelled Boston to a 38-point frame. At the other end of the court, the Celtics' defense stifled Milwaukee, limiting their guests to 25.

Horford did an outstanding job on Antetokounmpo, not allowing him to receive the ball in front of the basket. Boston's help defenders would then stunt over to persuade the former league MVP to trust his shooters.

The Bucks generated plenty of open threes but went 4/12 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

And with Tatum, who played the entire quarter, cashing in nearly every shot he hoisted, and Milwaukee struggling from long range while producing only six points in the paint, the Celtics entered the final frame with a 100-86 advantage.

Jaylen Brown Leads Boston's Closeout Effort in the Final Frame

Boston staged a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter. That included a pair of Grant Williams threes, Malcolm Brogdon scoring from the mid-range, and an alley-oop to the Timelord.

That burst gave the hosts a 110-91 lead with 9:23 left in the game.

Perhaps that run had the Celtics thinking about the finish line too early, as the Bucks countered with a 7-0 run, including four points produced at the free-throw line.

But Brown answered for the home team, generating eight points, scoring on three of Boston's next four possessions. Shortly after, he worked his way to the basket for a layup that extended the Celtics' advantage to 120-103 with 5:22 remaining.

Less than two minutes later, coach Budenholzer emptied his bench as the end of Milwaukee's rotation played out the remainder of Boston's 139-118 Christmas victory.

Up Next

The Celtics host the Rockets on Tuesday. The game tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Breaking Down the Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Timberwolves Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Timberwolves: Boston Adheres to Formula Needed to Raise Banner 18 to TD Garden Rafters

Brad Stevens Shares His Early Evaluation of Joe Mazzulla

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Opens up After Team Got Booed in Loss vs. Pacers

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Pacers: Boston Finds Itself in Second Half, But Can't Dig Out of 30-Point Hole

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers Game