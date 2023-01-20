The Top 5 Plays from Thursday's Celtics-Warriors Game

The top five plays from Thursday's Celtics-Warriors game with a breakdown of why they unfolded the way they did.

The best play either side produced in overtime, Stephen Curry's buzzer-beater from beyond half court, and a prime example of Boston working through the chaos, headline the breakdown of how the top five plays in Thursday's Celtics-Warriors game unfolded the way they did.

Al Horford Denies Jordan Poole at the Rim

In Thursday's overtime win against the defending champs, Boston committed 17 turnovers, leading to 24 points for Golden State.

It seemed like the Warriors were about to add two more when Klay Thompson stripped Jaylen Brown, but Al Horford came to the rescue, tracking down Jordan Poole and thwarting his layup attempt.

The Greatest Shooter of All Time Ends the First Half in Style

The Top 5 Plays series mainly focuses on highlighting the best moments the Celtics produced and breaking down why they unfolded the way they did.

The exception is when the opposition does something evoking a reaction too strong to exclude it from this list, like Stephen Curry burying a three from beyond half-court to beat the second-quarter buzzer.

Malcolm Brogdon Works Clean-Up Duty

The play above starts with an excellent screen by Robert Williams on Jordan Poole. Kevon Looney's waiting for Malcolm Brogdon below the pick, then retreats, prioritizing protecting the rim and conceding a mid-range jumper.

But the veteran Brogdon doesn't settle, utilizing a hesitation dribble to get into the paint. That holds Curry's attention, freeing up Grant Williams for an open three from his corner office.

The shot doesn't go down, but Brogdon shoves off Looney, meaning no one has a body on him. The Basketball Gods reward him, sending the miss where he's best-positioned to get it, and he banks in the put-back as Looney fouls him.

Brogdon then converted this into an old-school three-point play. He also earned a put-back layup in the third quarter's final seconds, producing two plays that provided a needed spark for Boston entering the final frame.

Jaylen Brown Forces Overtime

A prime example of the Celtics pushing through the chaos on Thursday came with them down to one of if not their final chance.

After Marcus Smart let Curry go by him and tried to poke the ball out from behind, leading to a layup for the latter, Smart's teammates conveyed their frustrations to him.

But with no time to let that take from their focus, at the other end, just by running through and chipping Klay Thompson, Brogdon causes a miscommunication between the splash brothers.

As that's developing, Wiggins points to Poole to take Brown as the former waits for Jayson Tatum to get across half-court. The only problem is Poole's not looking when Wiggins does that, and he throws his hands up, unsure what to do.

Credit Poole for looking for work, running to contest a potential three from Smart. But Boston's floor general skips the ball to Brown, and despite Wiggins' best effort, he buries the game-tying three, forcing a fifth frame.

The Best Play Either Side Produced in Overtime

The play above is the best possession either team manufactured in overtime, and it's not close.

In crunch time of the fourth quarter and in OT, the Celtics relied heavily on Horns sets, stationing two players at the elbows and going from there.

In this instance, it's Smart and Brown. Tatum gets the former's attention, then delivers the entry pass to the pinch post. Brown comes to set a back screen for the other half of Boston's star tandem.

The Warriors switch that action, but Brown gets in front of Wiggins, and Smart delivers a perfect lead pass. With Draymond Green sucking in to protect the basket, Brown catches the ball in control, holds his attention, then kicks the ball out to Horford for an open three.

That shot was a part of an 8-0 overtime run that helped the Celtics beat Golden State in a win that may prove Boston's most meaningful this regular season.

