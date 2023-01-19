Celtics Reportedly Looking for Players in Very Specific Range Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics already are the best team in the NBA, but they can still improve?

Boston has shown this season that it has one of, if not the best roster in all of the NBA. When healthy, the Celtics' starting lineup of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams may be the best in all of basketball. Plus, with the luxury of having the likes of Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, and Grant Williams coming off the bench, Boston has one of the strongest second units in all of basketball.

With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching on Feb. 9, the clock is ticking on the Celtics to make a trade if they saw fit. While there still will be the buyout market after the trade deadline -- which likely would be a strong option for Boston -- the Celtics will need to take a look sooner rather than later if they want to make a trade.

Boston reportedly has been looking around and if it were to make a move, it likely would be for a wing that fits in one of the team's expiring traded player exceptions, according to CelticsBlog's Keith Smith.

"League sources indicate the Celtics have been active in trade talks for players who make under $7 million for this season," Smith said. "This indicates Boston has been trying to use either their $6.9 million traded player exception (TPE) from the Juancho Hernangomez deal before it expires on January 19 or the $5.9 million TPE from the Dennis Schroder trade."

While a deal may not be likely with such a tight window for the Celtics to look at, some intriguing options fit the description that could provide Boston with some added depth.

A few players that currently are on contracts that would fit into Boston's TPEs are Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Justice Winslow.

Gay is a 17-year NBA veteran and of this list, would make the most sense. The 36-year-old is making just over $6 million this season and doesn't play much of a role on the Jazz so he may be available. Gay has been a solid player for a long time and although he isn't what he once was, could be a solid veteran option off the Boston bench.

Bazley is just 22 years old and averaged over double-digit points in each of the last two seasons but his scoring has dipped to 5.8 points per game this season. The young forward is from Boston and is making just over $4 million this season.

Winslow has been connected to the Celtics in the past but a deal never has come to fruition. The 26-year-old is averaging 6.8 points per game this season and could be a solid backup option wing option for Boston.

