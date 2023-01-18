Western Conference Rival Reportedly has Shown Trade Interest In Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

Will the Boston Celtics make any moves ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline?

After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a heavily protected second-round draft, the Celtics now have an open roster spot and with the trade deadline under a month away, who knows what will happen. Boston currently has the NBA's best record at 33-12 and likely will be looking to add even more depth as it attempts to make its way all the way back to the NBA Finals.

One player on Boston's roster that reportedly has drawn some interest is third-year point guard Payton Pritchard, according to MassLive.com's Brian Robb.

"Payton Pritchard's lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive," Robb said. "Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury."

Pritchard has shown that with extended playing time, he can be a capable offensive option on any team. The sharpshooter has a career three-point percentage of 40.1% even with a slight dip this season.

The young guard unsurprisingly has seen increased time ever since Jaylen Brown suffered an adductor injury and has made the most of his time scoring nine points in two of the team's last four games.

While it sounds like Boston isn't open to a deal right now, as the trade deadline gets even closer, maybe a move could be made for the right price.

