This Insane Stat Shows Just How Dominant Celtics Have Been so Far This Season

The Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in the NBA so far this season.

Boston currently holds the league's best record midway through the season at 30-12. The Celtics have impressed right from opening night and continued to shine. What has made them even more impressive is the fact that they've been so successful even while dealing with a plethora of injuries. Boston missed Robert Williams for the first 29 games of the season and also has been without the services of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon at points throughout the campaign.

Even with all of the injuries, Boston still holds the NBA's best record and has shined against the league's best. The Celtics have a league-high 14 wins against teams with a record above .500 this season. Second place is the Chicago Bulls at 12 wins themself.

If the Celtics want to make it all the way back to the NBA Finals and finish what they started, they're going to need to beat plenty of good teams. They already have shown so far this season that they can not only compete, but take down the league's best and Boston is just getting better.

Williams has been slowly integrated back into the Boston lineup but is starting to make a massive impact. Also, after dealing center Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs the Celtics now have an open roster spot which could be used in a wide variety of ways.

At the end of the day, the Celtics have shown that they're an impressive team and there might be even bigger things coming.

Further Reading

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Thursday's Celtics-Nets Clash

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jaylen Brown's 41-Point Performance Propels Boston Past New Orleans

This Wild Stat Shows How Big of an Impact Robert Williams Has Had For Celtics

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?

Robert Williams' Presence Already Being Felt, Making Difference in Major Way For Celtics

Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. Bulls: Boston Clamps Down Defensively to Overcome Cold Shooting

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls Game