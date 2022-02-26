The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pistons Game

The top five plays from Saturday's game between the Celtics and Pistons feature Jaylen Brown shaking free of Cory Joseph for a baseline jumper and Payton Pritchard leaving Marvin Bagley III in his wake. There's also Isaiah Stewart blocking a dunk to propel the Pistons' fast break, Grant Williams putting Killian Hayes in a spin cycle, and Jayson Tatum's two-handed jam amid chaos.

Jaylen Brown Separates, Elevates, and Swishes

Jaylen Brown had 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, scoring nine apiece in the final two frames.

Most of his second-half scoring occurred in the paint. But in the play above, Brown leans on Cory Joseph, quickly spins baseline, and then steps back for an open fadeaway jumper that swishes through the net.

Isaiah Stewart Denies Jaylen Brown at the Rim, Propelling Pistons' Fast Break

Jaylen Brown blows by Cade Cunningham, something that happened several times on Saturday, but Isaiah Stewart rotates over to protect the rim and goes up with one hand to thwart Brown's dunk attempt. The block fuels the Pistons' fast break, leading to a Jerami Grant jam.

Payton Pritchard Distances Himself from Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III had a good game, but he plays terrible defense on this play. He's in too high of a stance, doesn't have his balance, and as a result, when Pritchard puts on the brakes, there's suddenly a gulf between him and Bagley. The only negative for Pritchard is he didn't step back behind the three-point line, making this a long two instead of a three.

Grant Williams Puts Killian Hayes in the Spin Cycle

It's been so impressive to watch Grant Williams become more of a threat off the dribble. Here, Derrick White's screen forces Killian Hayes to switch onto Williams, who spins past the second-year guard en route to two points at the rim and a trip to the free-throw line where he turned this into a three-point play.

Jayson Tatum Calm Amid Chaos

What a wild sequence. Jayson Tatum hits the deck, no call, he's able to get the ball out to Payton Pritchard, and when Tatum gets it back at the elbow, a pump fake sends Isaiah Stewart flying by him, and the three-time All-Star takes off for a two-handed jam to help the Celtics close out their 113-104 win.

