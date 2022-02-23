Isaiah Thomas Ties a Record in His Return to the G League

In his first game back with Grand Rapids Gold, Isaiah Thomas again set the G League and social media ablaze. In his first appearance with Grand Rapids, the former Celtics star scored 42 points. In his second, he tied a G League record for this season.

It's great to see Thomas show off his capabilities as a three-level scorer, including swishing threes over opposing front-court players and knifing his way to the basket.

Brad Stevens has gotten asked about a potential reunion between the Celtics and Thomas on multiple occasions, but he's side-stepped the question at every turn.

Given how much Boston is emphasizing the defensive end of the court, the Celtics' stance on the matter probably won't change. However, performances like this one help Thomas' quest to earn another NBA contract this season after joining the Lakers and Mavericks on 10-day deals earlier in the campaign.

No matter what it leads to, it's great to see I.T. have games like this one. When he swings his fist in celebration towards the end of those highlights, it reflects just how much this means to Thomas, who's on a years-long relentless pursuit to make it back to the NBA full-time.

