Turnover-Prone Celtics Understand Ramifications of Not Solving Their Worst Habit

In the Celtics' 107-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, they committed 18 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Golden State. Boston's now 1-7 when having 16 or more giveaways.

Too often, the Celtics slow the pace of play, forcing them to operate against a set defense. Against the Warriors, they're also fixating too much on hunting mismatches instead of playing more fluidly and instinctively. If they're playing up-tempo with proper spacing, getting paint touches and making the right reads on time rather than dribbling into a crowd, they'll have a legitimate chance to overcome going down 3-2.

If their offense stagnates in Game 6 and turnovers continue plaguing them, the consequence might be watching Golden State live out Boston's championship dreams on the latter's home court.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As Jayson Tatum put it:

"We're hard to beat when we don't turn the ball over. And clearly, we're easy to beat when we turn the ball over."

Searching for answers, Jaylen Brown expressed: "They're going to force us to do what we don't do best, so we've got to continue to recognize the game, see the game and make in-game adjustments, and take care of the ball, when it comes down to it. Another game with too many turnovers, and it cost us."

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Ime Udoka pointed to, "playing in a crowd too much has caused a lot of these turnovers. Jayson (and) Marcus having four, and Jaylen having five. Our primary ball-handlers get caught in some tough spots at times.

"When we're at our best, (it's with) simple ball movement; I think that third quarter showed that, the drive-and-kick was beautiful; it was working, getting guys wide-open shots. I don't know if fatigue affects the decision making or physically don't have the burst to finish it off, but that has been a problem for us, obviously, at times in this series and quarters, specifically, where we get a little stagnant. When we do it well, it works and looks good, and we get shots that we want. When we slow it down or play in the crowd, those turnovers pop up (it turns) into bad offense."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 5, the Celtics had one quarter where they played well, outscoring the Warriors 35-24. They outpaced Golden State 19-4 nearly halfway through the frame, taking their first lead of the night. As Udoka discussed, Boston must continue executing what allowed it to, briefly, flip Game 5 in its favor.

"As you saw in the third quarter, any time we don't get stagnant and go one-against-the-crowd, it can look pretty easy and (we) get the shots we want. Have to have carryover, from game to game, not only that, but quarter to quarter. A 35-point third quarter when we're moving the ball, getting into the lane, penetrate, kick, and getting the wide-open shots we want, we've got to have that carry over into the fourth."

The Celtics know what's required to limit the problem plaguing them most throughout their playoff run; yet that hasn't translated to minimizing the games where a high volume of turnovers is at the center of a loss. As a result, they're out of mulligans.

Further Reading

Celtics Address Perplexing Slow Start to Pivotal Game 5 of NBA Finals

What Stood Out in Game 5 of NBA Finals: Warriors Shake Off Celtics' Third-Quarter Run to Take 3-2 Lead

[Film Room] Keys to Celtics Getting Jayson Tatum Going in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Celtics Address Reasons Behind Their Offense Stagnating in Game 4 Loss to Warriors

[Film Room] In NBA Finals Game 3, Jaylen Brown Balanced Scoring and Facilitating, Showing How He Can Raise Celtics' Ceiling

Tony Parker Sizes Up the NBA Finals, Talks Ime Udoka and His Collaboration with MTN Dew LEGEND

The Anatomy of the Celtics' Fourth-Quarter Comeback in Game 1 of NBA Finals