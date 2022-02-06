Two Teams Reportedly Have Offers Out for Celtics' Dennis Schroder

By the time the trade deadline expires at 3 P.M. EST on Feb. 10, the expectation is the Celtics are under the luxury tax. Though they have surged since New Year's Eve, going 13-6 since then, pulling within half a game of the Toronto Raptors, who are sixth in the East, holding the lowest seed that avoids the play-in tournament.

They might be buyers and sellers at the trade deadline, but given the gap between them and the top-tier title contenders, and the challenges they'd face trying to re-sign Dennis Schroder, if they would even want to do so, odds are, he'll have a new home in the coming days.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

To that end, according to Matt Moore of The Action Network, two teams have "offers on the table" for Schroder, who's averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and nearly a steal per game this season.

"There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls."

Given the emergence of second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu, the Bulls may trade Coby White before the end of the deadline. White, who Chicago selected seventh overall in 2019, is averaging 12.9 points per game while converting 36.4 percent of his 5.6 three-point attempts.

Schroder's a better, more proven player, but adding White would represent an upgrade from beyond the arc. The latter is also on a rookie deal. He's making nearly as much as the former this season, so a swap wouldn't do much to help the Celtics get under the tax, but they could make other moves to accomplish that without parting with other rotation members.

Boston could also try to bring back old friend Javonte Green in exchange for Schroder. Another option is to angle for center Tony Bradley, a better two-way player than Enes Freedom, and he'd make it easier to manage Al Horford and Robert Williams' minutes. The Bulls may not want to part with Bradley unless they can work out a deal for another backup center, though.

The best part of a package from the Bucks would likely be draft capital, as in a second-round pick or two. The Celtics could also get back Rodney Hood, who would give them another wing off the bench, and he's on a one-year deal with a $1.7 million cap hit.

