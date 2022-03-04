What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Grizzlies: Jayson Tatum Scores 21 in the 4th, Boston Continues to Prove Itself

Just like in Tuesday's win against the Hawks, the Celtics raised their game in the second half, this time outscoring the Grizzlies 73-62 to earn a 120-107 win.

The victory is Boston's ninth-straight against teams currently in the postseason, per Stat Muse. It's also the Celtics' 3,500th win in franchise history, the most in NBA history (hat tip to the Twitter account @CelticsGRD)

Now, for what stood out from a victory that moves Boston into fifth in the East, one game behind the fourth-seeded Bucks and two back of the Sixers, who are in third.

Jayson Tatum Outduels Ja Morant

Patience was required, as Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant had to shake off a cold first half, scoring ten and eight, respectively. The former entered the break 3/9 from the field while the latter went 3/14.

But Morant then erupted for 16 points in the third quarter, playing the entire period. Boston's bigs did an admirable job switching onto him, but Morant hit a pair of threes, and his ability to relentlessly attack the rim led to him taking and making six free throws.

After the Grizzlies trimmed a deficit that grew as large as 16 late in the third quarter to seven early in the fourth, Boston responded with a 13-3 run. Much of that came from Tatum, who took over in the final frame. On his 24th birthday, the three-time All-Star registered 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter.

There was a stretch where Tatum and Morant traded baskets on three-straight possessions, but as good as the latter was, scoring 14 of his 38 points in the final 12 minutes, the star who was hosting was even better.

As Tatum's shot chart reflects, he did considerable damage in the paint, which is where 20 of his points came from, usually getting all the way to the rim.

In the fourth quarter, no matter if the defense sent two defenders at him, showed high as he came off a screen, funneled him away from the middle and towards Steven Adams at the rim, or tried anything else, they could not stop Tatum.

Tatum's aggressive mentality also led to him taking eight free throws, converting on seven of them. He also deserves credit for his work as a facilitator, not only distributing five assists but recording several hockey assists and a few more passes that led to quality scoring chances where Boston was unable to capitalize. Tatum's reached a point where he consistently makes the right play.

Al Horford Registers a Double-Double, Sets a New Season-High

Al Horford was fantastic on Thursday night. Horford generated 21 points on 8/16 shooting, including 4/8 from beyond the arc.

He also hauled in 15 rebounds, establishing a new season-high. That included grabbing six offensive boards. Six of his 21 points came on second-chance opportunities.

Horford also had five assists and was his trademark reliable self defensively, even when switching out onto Ja Morant. Horford earned a game-high plus-minus rating of plus-18.

Marcus Smart Keeps the Celtics' Offense Humming

As much stamina as it takes to guard Morant, even in a switch-heavy scheme, doing so didn't stand in the way of Boston's floor general doing an outstanding job orchestrating its offense.

Smart dished out a game-high 12 assists, matching his career-high. Also, he only committed three turnovers, pushed the pace, and did an excellent job getting into the paint, holding the attention of multiple defenders, then dishing to a teammate to put points on the board.

Smart also knocked down the open threes the Grizzlies afforded him, going 4/9 (44.4 percent) from beyond the arc. That ability to hit shots playing off Tatum, and Jaylen Brown when he's healthy, is critically important, as the amount of help those two get scoring-wise will play a significant role in how far the Celtics go in the playoffs.

Injury Updates

Starting in place of Brown (sprained right ankle), Aaron Nesmith, unfortunately, didn't have long to capitalize on his opportunity. About five minutes into the game, the second-year wing came down awkwardly after contesting a Desmond Bane layup, badly rolling his ankle in the process.

Nesmith had to be helped off the floor and then into a wheelchair. He was later was ruled out with a sprained right ankle. Ime Udoka said after the game that, like Brown, Nesmith will get evaluated day-to-day, but he called it a "pretty bad sprain."

Derrick White, whose 12 points helped Boston's bench outscore Memphis' 34-23, left the game in the third quarter with a left elbow contusion. He was available to return but did not do so. Afterward, Coach Udoka said it was a stinger on his funny bone.

Up Next

The Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon; The game tips off at 1:00 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

