What We Know About Jayson Tatum's Signature Sneaker

With good reason, Jordan Brand has big plans for Jayson Tatum this season. The Celtics star led his team to the NBA Finals and is coming off a campaign where he earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team.

Along the way to making that happen, Inside The Celtics spoke with Cameron Look, the designer of the Air Jordan 36 Low 'Koolmac,' Tatum donned quite a bit after debuting them in advance of Game 1 of Boston's Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Bucks.

Looking ahead to the coming campaign, Tatum will also don a pair of player-exclusive retro low Air Jordan 14s, and the Air Jordan 37 Jayson Tatum is scheduled to release on October 7th, 2022.

3 Gallery 3 Images

According to Nicholas Vlachos of Sole Retriever, Tatum is also getting a signature shoe this season. Per Vlachos, the Jordan Tatum 1 (name subject to change) will launch in three colorways, drawing inspiration from his son Deuce, his home city, and one of his favorite drinks, with plans for a "Zoo," "St. Louis," and "Pink Lemonade" renditions of the Tatum 1.

Regarding the release date for Tatum's signature kicks, in Sole Retriever, Vlachos wrote: "The Jordan Tatum 1 in its three launch colorways is slated to release in the Summer of 2023 through Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. Coming in full-family sizing, the retail price is set at $120 for men’s pairs."

Tatum appears to have confirmed the news about his signature sneakers on social media.

Five seasons into his NBA career, Tatum's already a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA member, including his selection to the All-NBA First Team last season. Given what the 24-year-old burgeoning star has accomplished, he received votes from a 15-member panel of coaches, executives, and scouts from around the Association when ESPN's Tim Bontemps polled them on who the league's best player will be in five years.

The combination of what Tatum's already accomplished before entering his prime and his future trajectory, makes him an ideal choice for Jordan Brand to give a signature sneaker.

