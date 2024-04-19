Dallas Mavericks Player Makes Unexpected Kawhi Leonard Statement
While the status of Kawhi Leonard for Game 1 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks remains uncertain, Dallas is certainly preparing as if he will be out there. Speaking with the media, Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. spoke on Leonard, and said he does not like to go left.
"Treat them like they any other man," Jones said of defending Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden. "I just go out there and guard. I watch film, I look at people’s tendencies, I watch what they like to do, I watch what they don’t like to do, try to make them do what they don’t like to do a lot."
When asked what Leonard doesn't like to do, Jones said, "Go left."
Jones acknowledged that Leonard can go left, but keeping him from going right will be a point of emphasis for the Dallas defense. As previously mentioned, it is still uncertain whether or not Leonard will even play on Sunday, with LA's President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank saying the following on Thursday:
"Kawhi has been dealing with inflammation for almost three weeks in his right knee,” Frank said. “He’s doing everything, our medical staff is doing everything to get the inflammation down so he can play. Progress has been made, but more progress needs [to be made]. The inflammation needs to continue to reduce so he can do functional basketball movements.”
