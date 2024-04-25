Dallas Mavericks Star's Father Unexpectedly Blasts Team
Out of all the series in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, most are expecting the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks to be the most competitive. Not every game is going to be pretty, as the first two games easily displayed. Despite that, one player's dad isn't happy with what he's seen.
Tim Hardaway Sr. was a guest on The Carton Show where he absolutely blasted the Dallas Mavericks' offense against the Clippers. It's a very interesting choice of words, especially considering that his son is a long-time member of the Dallas Mavericks.
"Connecticut University runs better offense than the Dallas Mavericks," Hardaway Sr. said. "Because they get everybody moving, they get everybody touching the ball, everybody making plays. Then they get the defense moving, and then they get the defense confused, where they can get a shot here and get a wide-open jump shot there, and then they get lobs there."
Tim Hardaway Sr. suggests that the Mavericks' offense is so stagnant that it actually benefits the Clippers. He wants to see the team do more than just Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving run pick-and-roll and utilize role players like his son more.
"If they run offense, you got Tim Hardaway in the corner, another guy in the corner, Paul George is just standing there getting rest, James Harden is his on his side getting rest," Hardaway Sr. said. "The only thing y'all gonna do is let Luka and Kyrie go pick-and-roll, and these guys not gonna move... I think they need to run offense, get moving, and get other people shots."
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are currently tied in the series 1-1 with Game 3 heading back to Dallas. Neither game has been particiularly pretty from an offensive standpoint, but hopefully, Game 2 pleased Hardaway Sr. more than Game 1.
