Former NBA Star Calls Out D'Angelo Russell for Viral Bench Moment
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell struggled mightily in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets, finishing with zero points. Towards the end of the game, Russell was seen sitting on the end of the bench, not engaged in the team’s huddle. A video of this moment went viral on social media, and got a response from former LA Clippers star Lou Williams.
“This is a bad look, no way around it, it's a bad look... Don't let this be the last thing that fans and the organization remember from you,” Williams said.
Williams was teammates with Russell on the Lakers, so he is coming from a constructive criticism standpoint, and also complimented what Russell has been able to do this year. That said, Williams was honest in saying this is a bad look for Russell.
The Lakers are now just one loss away from being swept by the Nuggets for the second-straight year in the playoffs. Having lost to Denver 11-straight games overall, the Lakers seem to have no way to beat the Nuggets. Many felt that Russel would be an x-factor in this series, but he has not produced at the level Los Angeles needs him to produce at in order for them to compete with Denver.
It is looking like a first round exit is on the way for the Lakers.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years