Injury Report: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3
After a thrilling Game 2 on Tuesday night, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are back at it for Game 3 in Dallas tonight. This time around, there are a couple of new names listed on the injury report.
The Clippers only have one player listed on their injury report, and it's their most important one. Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable with right knee inflammation against the Dallas Mavericks. It's worth noting that Clippers head coach Ty Lue said that Leonard looks great and feels fine entering Game 3. So if anything, Leonard getting listed as questionable is more precautionary if there's any particular reason his knee gets inflamed before tipoff. Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available.
The Dallas Mavericks have three players listed on their injury report: Tim Hardaway Jr., Daniel Gafford, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Tim Hardaway Jr. is out due to a right ankle sprain that he suffered during Game 2, Daniel Gafford is questionable due to back spasms, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out due to a left ankle sprain. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as available against the LA Clippers.
For the most part, both teams have been offensively in the mud during Games 1 and 2. It remains to be seen which team finally explodes, but both of them are overdue for it.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in Game 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
