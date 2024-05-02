Injury Update on Key Starter for Clippers-Mavericks Game 6
The LA Clippers have released their injury report for Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks, and starting guard Terance Mann is being listed as questionable with a lower right leg contusion. Mann took a shot to the lower leg area in Wednesday night’s Game 5 loss, and is now questionable for this elimination game in Dallas.
Mann has been crucial for the Clippers in this series, as his defense on Luka Doncic is something the team has relied heavily upon. Without Mann, the Clippers could slide Norman Powell or Russell Westbrook into the starting lineup, as Amir Coffey is already starting in place of the injured Kawhi Leonard.
The Clippers enter Dallas just one loss away from elimination, which would begin some tough conversations among the front office and ownership about how to approach the future of this team. In absolute win-now mode, a first round exit for the Clippers would be disastrous, even when factoring in the injury to Leonard.
While it is reasonable to assume that a fully healthy Leonard would be the difference between a loss and a win in this series for LA, his injury history is part of the equation when considering the difficult situation the Clippers face this summer.
A win on Friday night for the Clippers would force a Game 7 back in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Clippers eliminated the Mavericks in a Game 7 at home in 2021, and are hoping to do the same again this year.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years