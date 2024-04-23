James Harden Makes NBA Playoff History During Clippers vs Mavericks
James Harden exploded against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals, putting up 28 points, 8 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 rebounds on 47/55/100 shooting. Not only did Harden's performance lead the Clippers to a win, he also made history in the process.
With his 28 points, James Harden officially passed Dirk Nowitzki to take sole possession of 17th place on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list. It's out of sheer coincidence and irony that Harden passed the greatest Dallas Maverick of all time while facing the Mavericks in the NBA playoffs.
Next up on the list in 16th place is Magic Johnson, who has 3,701 points. Harden is currently only 36 points away from passing Johnson, and if he keeps this pace up he'll pass Johnson during this series against the Dallas Mavericks.
It remains to be seen whether or not Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, but he is officially listed as questionable. Regardless of if Kawhi plays, James Harden has to play with this same level of aggression. When Kawhi does come back, he'll likely get doubled numerous times, leaving Harden available to take just as many shots. The biggest thing for James Harden is to not change his mindset as the series progresses.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
