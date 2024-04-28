James Harden's Honest Statement on Amazing Game 4 vs Mavericks
Somehow, the LA Clippers figured out a way to escape Dallas with a win in Game 4 to tie the series 2-2 without Kawhi Leonard. None of that would have happened without the heroics of Paul George and James Harden, especially Harden's fourth-quarter heroics.
In the fourth quarter alone, James Harden had 15 points on 6/8 shooting. After the game, he was interviewed on the court by ABC interviewers about the performance.
"It's the way they guard me," Harden said. "Our back against the wall. Can't go home down 3-1. It was all or nothing for us. Tried to make it difficult for Kyrie, and score the basketball."
The biggest goal for James Harden and the Clippers was making sure they didn't go back to LA down 3-1. They almost made NBA history by blowing a 31-point lead, but Harden and George's fourth-quarter heroics made sure that didn't happen. Instead, they go back home tied at 2-2.
"We're a veteran squad. We knew how great they were," Harden said. "We just kept our composure. Getting buckets, defensively getting stops."
The series between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks has easily been one of the most unpredictable thus far. No one expected LA to give Dallas two losses without Kawhi Leonard, and no one expected Kawhi Leonard's knee to suddenly flare up again. Now, it all comes down to a best-of-three series.
