Kawhi Leonard's Official Injury Status for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 3
The LA Clippers have released their injury report for Game 3 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, and Kawhi Leonard is being listed as questionable with right knee inflammation. Leonard made his return from injury in Game 2, when he was also listed as questionable, and is on the Game 3 injury report with the same listing.
While Leonard is being listed as questionable, all signs point to the star forward playing in this game. Leonard was with the team at shoot-around on Friday morning, and looked to be a full participant. Clippers head coach Ty Lue also spoke on Leonard as if the star forward would be good to go for Game 3, so there seems to be no doubt that LA will have their best player out there for this crucial game.
With the series tied at 1-1, this is a massive game for both teams. For the Clippers, they are trying to take home court advantage back after dropping Game 2 on their home floor. For Dallas, they are trying to take a series lead for the first time, having tied the series up with their solid defensive showing in Game 2.
With Leonard back in the mix, the Clippers will have to work him up to speed as he is still getting back to where he was prior to a three week injury absence.
