Kawhi Leonard's Injury Status for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 1
When the LA Clippers released their official injury report for Game 1 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard was listed as questionable with right knee inflammation. While this was the official listing from the team, all signs pointed to Leonard being out for this game, and Ty Lue has since confirmed that the star forward will not play in the series opener.
Having yet to take any contact in practice, Leonard has not been a full participant in any of the team's practices leading up to this series opener, which made it extremely unlikely that he would be ready to play by Sunday afternoon. The Clippers listed Leonard as questionable despite this, leaving open the possibility that he could play.
Ty Lue told reporters before practice on Saturday that he had already decided on a starter in the place of Leonard if his star forward could not go, but would not reveal who that starter is. Amir Coffey has gotten the majority of the starts this season whenever Leonard or Paul George has missed time, with PJ Tucker also getting several opportunities down the stretch of the regular season.
Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook are also options for Lue if he wants to go a bit smaller, but that is a lethal bench tandem that he may want to keep intact.
