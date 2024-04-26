Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status for Clippers vs Mavericks Game 3
Last night, Kawhi Leonard was listed as questionable due to knee inflammation for Game 3 of the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks. Just less than two hours before tipoff, that final status has been updated.
The LA Clippers have officially listed Kawhi Leonard as available against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. In all honesty, listing him as questionable seemed more like a precaution in case his knee inflamed between yesterday and today. Other than that, all intentions seemed like they were for Kawhi Leonard to play.
Clippers head coach stated that Leonard was feeling good after Game 2, but that he still wouldn't be practicing with contact for Game 3. With that in mind, one should still expect Leonard to look a bit rusty heading into Game 3. He's only played one game of contact basketball in over three weeks, and that was on Tuesday. While Leonard had good timing for steals and offensive rebounds, the lift on his shot just wasn't there as he went scoreless from outside the paint.
If the LA Clippers want to have any chance at defeating the Dallas Mavericks, they either need Kawhi Leonard to play like his usual playoff self, or he needs to take a backseat to Paul George and James Harden. In Game 2, Leonard took the most shots out of the Clippers' big three, but he also struggled tremendously.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off for Game 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
