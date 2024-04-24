Kawhi Leonard's Honest Statement on his Injury and Health
After over three weeks, Kawhi Leonard finally broke his silence on the knee injury that's kept him out since March 31. Unfortunately for Leonard and the Clippers, his return was spoiled by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2.
After Game 2, Leonard spoke to the media for the first time in over three weeks, where he addressed his knee injury. Even though Clippers head coach Ty Lue stated that Leonard passed every condition required for a return, the two-time Finals MVP still looked incredibly rusty.
"This is my first game in 20-something days. I don't know, I'm not measuring it," Leonard said. "We've gotta be better as a unit overall, that starts with me."
When asked about how his knee was feeling after the game, Leonard immediately answered that he was feeling good. The most surprising thing about Kawhi Leonard's return was the fact that he jumped right into game time without practicing or having any form of contact.
"Not really, I've just been rehabbing, trying to get on the floor," Leonard said on practicing with the Clippers. "We've still got more games to play, more time to get better."
The Clippers not only needed Kawhi Leonard, but they need a better version than the one they got on Tuesday night. If anything, the team looked more disjointed offensively with him on the floor. They have three days to figure that out, or they'll be going down 2-1 in the series.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years