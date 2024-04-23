Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Status for Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 2
The LA Clippers are set to face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in Game 2 of this opening round series. The Clippers were able to win Game 1 without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who was sidelined with right knee inflammation. Leonard is being listed on the Game 2 injury report as questionable, which is the same listing he had for Game 1.
Speaking with reporters before Monday morning’s practice, Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard would go through practice with the team and see how he felt afterwards. Lue said the team was not doing any contact work, so if Leonard is able to play on Tuesday, it will have been without a full contact practice.
The Clippers did well in Game 1 to steal a win without their best player, but they certainly want him back as soon as possible. The Mavericks are a tough opponent, and will be motivated to bounce back from their loss in the series opener.
A healthy Kawhi Leonard is LA’s key to a deep playoff run, and while they have proven an impressive ability at times to win in his absence, it is not something they want to be forced to do. It seems possible that Leonard makes a return in Game 2, which would be huge for the Clippers as they try to take a 2-0 lead with them to Dallas.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years