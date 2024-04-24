Kawhi Leonard's Final Status For Clippers vs Mavericks Game 2 Revealed
One of the biggest early questions about the 2024 NBA playoffs has been whether or not Kawhi Leonard is going to play. After being injured since March 31, it looks like that answer has finally been revealed.
Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed tonight that Kawhi Leonard will be playing in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
When asked about Leonard having a minutes restriction, Lue said that there isn't a set one for Leonard; he also mentioned that the team is going to base Kawhi's minutes on how he feels throughout the game.
"He's done all the necessary things he needs to do to get on the floor," Ty Lue said. "He's ready to go."
One of the most curious things about Leonard's status is the fact that he still hasn't done any contact training with the team. When practicing with the Clippers yesterday, he only went through tape and walkthrough. Regardless, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd isn't taking Leonard lightly.
"You're talking about a future Hall of Famer," Jason Kidd said. "He's got to be accounted for on both ends, no matter how long he's out. If he's playing, he's ready to go."
It remains to be seen just how good Kawhi Leonard is going to look after a three-week absence, but it sounds like both coaches are expecting him to look good.
