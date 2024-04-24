Key Players Suffers Injury in Clippers vs Mavericks Game 2
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks both entered Game 2 with a fully healthy rotation, but they didn't finish Game 2 with one.
Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered an ankle sprain during Game 2 and did not return to play at any point during the game for the Mavericks. His injury happened relatively early, only within 6 minutes of playing time.
This season, Hardaway Jr. was averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 40/35/85 shooting. While his numbers don't necessarily jump off the page for the Mavericks, his offensive contribution would have been huge in a series where both teams have looked offensively in the mud. During the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Clippers, Hardaway Jr. put up 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists a game on 42/40/75 shooting. It's very clear that against the Clippers, Tim Hardaway Jr. is a playoff raiser.
There were no updates from Jason Kidd or the Mavericks on Hardaway Jr.'s availability for Game 3 against the Clippers, but one would have to imagine that he's going to be listed as questionable. Without Hardaway Jr. available, it left room for Josh Green to play 14 minutes in Game 2. While Green didn't score, he had 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and 1 steal against the Clippers in 14 minutes of play.
Game 3 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks tips off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
