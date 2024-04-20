Kyrie Irving’s Statement Before Clippers vs. Mavericks
Kyrie Irving has only played in 6 playoffs throughout his 13 year season NBA career. Despite that, he still has far more experience than the ordinary player, hitting one of the most clutch shots in Game 7 NBA Finals history against the Golden State Warriors.
With that in mind, Irving's perspective in the playoffs is certainly a unique one that very few have. Combined with his mentality, and it's a very rare approach.
Irving spoke to the media during Dallas Mavericks' practice where he revealed his approach to Game 1 against the LA Clippers and his former coach Ty Lue.
"I guess you can call it a feel-out game," Irving said about Game 1s. "I think it's more-or-less the beginning of a chess match. Trying to think three moves ahead, trying to see different things that your opponent is going to risk, what are they going to show."
Against Ty Lue specifically, Kyrie Irving feels like he has an idea on what to expect. However, Irving was a young player in his 20s when Lue coached him - he's now 32 years old.
"I've been under to play under T-Lue for a little bit, so I feel like I know him well enough this point and he knows me well enough," Irving said. "I'm at a different place in my life, he's at a different place in his life, I'm not the young kid, 24, that he can just probably put in these predicaments, throw the ball around the place. I kinda know what to expect, but I'm intrigued to see what adjustments he's gonna make."
There are a plethora of different storylines in this Clippers vs Mavericks matchup. Will Luka Doncic finally get his revenge against the Clippers, how will Kyrie Irving play against his former coach, will the Clippers finally reach the promised land, and will Kawhi Leonard be available to play?
