LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 2 Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals tonight in a game that's looking very healthy on both sides. However, there's one major name listed on the injury report.
The Clippers only have one player listed on the injury report and that is Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is listed as questionable due to right knee inflammation. Leonard has not played a game for the Clippers since March 31 against the Charlotte Hornets and was listed as questionable in Game 1 against the Mavericks. Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that Leonard participated in practice yesterday, but it was a non-contact practice. All signs are pointing positively toward him making a potential playoff debut tonight, but you never really know with Kawhi Leonard until he's on the court. James Harden, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Dallas Mavericks do not have anyone listed on their injury report against the LA Clippers for Game 2. During Game 1, Tim Hardaway Jr. was listed as questionable due to an illness, but that's not the case tonight. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as available against the Clippers.
A healthy series between these two teams would be an NBA fan's dream. The amount of sheer star power on the court is unmatched in any other series.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks tipoff in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years