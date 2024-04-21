LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 1 Injury Report Revealed
For the third time in five years, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. For all of the new pieces on both sides, there's one major name that may not be there for today's battle.
Kawhi Leonard is the only player listed on the LA Clippers' injury report. Leonard is listed as questionable due to right knee inflammation. Kawhi Leonard has not played in a game since March 31 against the Charlotte Hornets. There were hopes that he would play today against the Mavericks, but those hopes seem to just keep dwindling. Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Dallas Mavericks only have one player listed on their injury report - Tim Hardaway Jr. He has unexpectedly been listed as questionable with an illness against the Clippers. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both listed as available against the LA Clippers.
In all likelihood, the LA Clippers will have to figure out a way to steal a win at home without Kawhi Leonard against the Mavericks. Given the fact that Kawhi Leonard still hasn't been cleared for contact, the idea of playing either Game 1 or Game 2 seems slim.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 3:30 pm EST today.
