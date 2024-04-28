LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4 Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in a very pivotal Game 4 today, where Dallas has the chance to take a 3-1 lead, or the Clippers can tie the series 2-2. Unfortunately for LA, Kawhi Leonard remains an injured version of himself.
The Clippers only have one player listed on their injury report, and that is Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi is listed as questionable with right knee inflammation. Leonard looked somewhat decent in Game 2, but he had no lift on any of his shots. However, in Game 3, he looked like a complete shell of himself. After the game, Leonard revealed that his body didn't respond to Game 2 the way that he hoped. Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available against the Mavericks.
The Dallas Mavericks have three players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Luka Doncic is questionable with right knee soreness, Tim Hardaway Jr. is doubtful with a right ankle sprain, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out with a left ankle sprain. Luka Doncic briefly left Game 3 with his knee injury but ended up playing 40 minutes in the game. Even though he said he was sore after the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that he was fine.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. EST today.
