Luka Doncic Gets Honest on Beating Clippers in Playoffs for First Time
For years, Luka Doncic has been unable to defeat the LA Clippers in the NBA Playoffs. Now, after his third chance in five years, Luka finally slayed his dragon - with the help of Kyrie Irving.
After Game 6 against the LA Clippers, Luka Doncic was asked about what it felt like to finally beat the LA Clippers in the playoffs and he gave a surprisingly reserved response.
"Of course. I lost twice to them, so it was even bigger motivation to beat them," Doncic said. "But they have a great team. We had to work really, really hard to beat them. I'm happy we did it this time."
The roughest part about whoever won the series between the Clippers and Mavericks was the incredibly quick turnaround to the Western Conference Semifinals. After the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Phoenix Suns in four games, it gave the winner of Clippers-Mavericks a maximum of only three days of rest between Saturday to Monday. For that reason alone, there really wasn't much time for either to celebrate their victory, especially with how physically taxing the series was for both teams.
With an unexpected first round loss, the LA Clippers have some major questions to answer. They need to find a way to get younger and athletic, and have to seriously consider what to do about Paul George.
