Luka Doncic's Honest Statement on Kawhi Leonard
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the LA Clippers on Tuesday night to tie the series at 1-1 heading to Dallas. Game 2 was the return of Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers, as the star forward made his 2024 postseason debut and was clearly not himself.
Finishing with just 15 points on 7/17 shooting, Leonard struggled offensively, but was active defensively and on the glass. Following the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was asked about Leonard, and spoke very highly of the Clippers star.
"He's an unbelievable player," Doncic said of Leonard. "We all know when the playoffs come he's even better. He's locked in offensively and defensively, so it's really tough to stop. I've learned a lot playing against him. He's an unbelievable player."
This is the third time Doncic and Leonard have faced off in the first round of the playoffs, with the Clippers eliminating the Mavericks in 2020 and 2021. While the Clippers won both of those series, neither were easy, and that looks to again be the case this year.
Losing home court advantage after dropping Game 2, the Clippers will now need to get a win in Dallas. Games 3 and 4 will be in Dallas, and Game 5 will be back in Los Angeles. This is already a fun series, and projects to get even better as it continues.
