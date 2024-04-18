Major Kawhi Leonard Injury Update News Revealed
Kawhi Leonard's injury status remains the biggest mystery of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
As the day began, Shams Charania reported that there was "cautious optimism" about Kawhi Leonard playing in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. He reported that Leonard received an injection in his knee to alleviate inflammation and that Leonard has been intensively working out for a ramp-up.
However, as the day progressed, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank revealed that Leonard was further away from playing than what Charania reported. Frank revealed that Leonard still has not had any contact in his training as he has been dealing with inflammation since March 31.
“Kawhi's been dealing with inflammation for almost 3 weeks in his right knee," Frank said. "He's doing everything, our medical staff is doing everything to get the inflammation down so he can play. Progress has been made, but more progress, the inflammation needs to continue to [go down] so he can do functional basketball movements. We're hopeful he's gonna get there."
Many have thought the Clippers are trying to play a sense of gamesmanship against the Dallas Mavericks, to keep the Mavericks guessing on whether or not Leonard will play. However, Lawrence Frank assures that's not the case.
“There is no gamesmanship here. We're very sensitive of the fact that questions are gonna be asked and we wanna be as transparent as possible. And also it's okay to say what the truth is: It's unpredictable. We're hoping it's trending in the right direction.”
