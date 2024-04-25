NBA Admits Big Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Mavericks Game 2
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the LA Clippers by a final score of 96-93 in Game 2, tying the series at 1-1. The NBA has released their Last Two Minute Report for this game, and it includes two big missed calls down the stretch.
The first missed call on the Last Two Minute Report came with 1:54 left in the game when Maxi Kleber should have been called for a shooting foul against Ivica Zubac. The Clippers did not score on this possession.
The final missed call on the Last Two Minute Report came with 24 seconds left when Russell Westbrook was trying to intentionally foul PJ Washington to stop the clock. The officials missed Westbrook's initial foul, which allowed two additional seconds to come off the clock, and Derrick Jones Jr. to go to the free throw line instead of Washington.
Every call is huge in a game decided by just one possession, and both of these were big misses at the time. While the Clippers were not benefitted by the officiating in the final two minutes, they had several opportunities to win this game without one or two missed calls making a major impact. There were some legitimate gripes with the officiating throughout the game, but the Clippers simply did not execute well enough to get a win.
