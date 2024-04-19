NBA Fines LA Clippers for Violating Injury Report Rules
The NBA announced a $25,000 fine for the LA Clippers on Friday for violating the league's injury report rules. The Clippers did not list Paul George, Russell Westbrook, or Norman Powell on the injury report for their regular season finale vs. the Houston Rockets, and all three players did not play. The Clippers had both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the injury report, but listed nobody else despite sitting almost all of their regular rotation players.
The NBA's announcement on the fine stated the following:
"The NBA announced today that the LA Clippers have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Clippers failed to accurately disclose the availability status of Paul George, Norman Powell, and Russell Westbrook prior to their game against the Houston Rockets on April 14. None of the three players played, and none were listed on the team's injury report as being out due to injury or rest."
It didn't make much sense for the Clippers to not list those three players on the injury report, as it was clear they would not be playing. There was also no competitive advantage at play, because this was a meaningless game for both teams.
The NBA has been strict this season on enforcing injury report policies, and the Clippers are the latest team to get hit with a fine.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years