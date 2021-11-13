After Dominant Stretch, Paul George Jumps up the MVP Ladder

The LA Clippers could not have asked for a better start to the season from their star player than the one they have gotten from Paul George. Through 11 games, George is averaging 26.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 5.4 APG, and currently has his team on a six-game winning streak.

This start to the season for George was good enough to collect Player of the Week honors in the Western Conference, but it was not until recently that PG finally climbed up NBA.com's MVP ladder. After being a noticeable omission from the list for several weeks, Paul George now currently sits at 4th on the NBA's MVP ladder.

Perhaps the reason for his omission early on was because the Clippers were not winning games; however, now sitting at 7-4 on the season, George is undeniably one of the league's strongest MVP candidates. Few expected the Clippers to be in the playoff picture this season without Kawhi Leonard, so if George can continue this level of production while carrying this Clippers team to the playoffs, he will certainly place himself right in the middle of the NBA's MVP discussion.

While the league's MVP award is one of the most exclusive individual honors a player can receive, George has stated several times throughout the course of the season that he is only concerned with winning games. With that pursuit at the forefront of his focus, the MVP award may ultimately find itself simply becoming a product of that pursuit.

